Bayley's two-word reaction to injured WWE star's retirement tease

Bayley's WWE Women's Championship reign came to an end at SummerSlam 2024, after which she hasn't appeared on SmackDown. In her absence, "Michin" Mia Yim has stepped up to challenge the new titleholder, Nia Jax.

Taking to social media, Bayley sent an affirmative message to 23-year-old wrestler Cora Jade. After suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a WWE NXT live event match against Lyra Valkyria, earlier this year in January, Jade took a hiatus to heal from her major injury.

She recently shared an update on X (fka Twitter) of her undergoing her second BioDex test. However, Jade added that if she had to repeat the test again, she would rather retire. You can see her update and the Role Model's encouraging response to Jade's effort and progress:

"2nd & hopefully final BioDex test. If I ever have to do this again I’m retiring thanks," wrote Cora Jade.

"Killed it!" Bayley reacted.

Although Bayley has not resurfaced on SmackDown, she made her in-ring return at the recent WWE live show in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The Role Model attempted to regain the Women's Championship from Nia Jax but failed.

The Irresistible Force is booked for this Friday's Bash in Berlin go-home show, where she will defend her belt against Michin in a Street Fight.

Bayley wants to partner up with WWE Hall of Famer

During the Fanatics Fest NYC event, Bayley was asked about being part of a Mixed Tag Team contest. If it were to happen, the Role Model named luchador legend, Rey Mysterio as her tag partner.

Mysterio has been absent on RAW since the July 8 episode, in which, ironically, he competed in a Mixed Tag Team Match. He joined Zelina Vega to fight his son Dominik Mysterio and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan but lost.

You can check out the Mixed Tag Team Match below:

According to Bayley, The Biggest Little Man of WWE will certainly do all the heavy lifting in the potential bout on account of his expertise but assured that she would perform quite a few Powerbombs.

"I have teamed with Seth [Rollins] before. That was great. Honestly, I’m going to have to say Rey Mysterio. He’ll do all the work, and I’ll just throw Powerbombs out. 619 straight into a Powerbomb. Sounds good to me," she said.

Considering 2024 was Bayley's year until Nia Jax crushed her at SummerSlam, it's not out of the realm of possibility she reignited her rivalry with The Irresistible Force upon return to SmackDown.

