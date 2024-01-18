Bayley, Saraya, and several others pour in support as WWE star responds to online bullying

A WWE star responded to recent online bullying on social media. Several names from the industry came in support of her.

The name in question is Kayla Braxton. The WWE backstage interviewer has often found herself being a target of online hatred and bullying. The 32-year-old had earlier stated neither she nor her mother knew who Braxton's father was. Braxton had referred to herself as a "product of r*pe," something that is constantly used as an insult to the WWE star.

Kayla Braxton took to Instagram to take a stand against recent bullying. She shared a video clip featuring a podcaster named Kevin Scampoli, who was showing his conversation with another person, referring to the star as a "r*pe baby." Braxton penned down a note while addressing the entire situation.

Several talents in the industry, including Bayley, Nia Jax, Chelsea Green, Saraya, Maxxine Dupri, Adam Pearce, Samantha Irvin, and several others, commented on the Instagram post in Braxton's support.

Here is some of the reactions on Kayla Braxton's Instagram post:

Kayla Braxton opens up on The Rock's WWE return

The Rock recently made his return to WWE on the Day 1 edition of RAW to confront Jinder Mahal. However, this was not his only return in recent months. The Brahma Bull also made an appearance on the September 15, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

During her recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Braxton revealed that she was unaware of the blockbuster return until 30 minutes before it happened. She further stated that Pat McAfee got the Hollywood star to come to SmackDown:

"[I found out] I think 30 minutes prior maybe, because he was with Pat McAfee that day on College GameDay. I don't even think this was planned. Pat McAfee has this way of making everybody want to be his best friend. In fact, he got The Rock to come to SmackDown. I mean, that's a very Pat McAfee thing, but I think it was just like that, you know, Rock was in town, so why not swing by Smackdown? But it was like right then, it was a surprise for all of us," Kayla Braxton said.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The People's Champ following his recent return.

