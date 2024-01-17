WWE star reacts to heartbreaking online bullying

A WWE star has reacted to recent online bullying on social media.

The name in question is SmackDown backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton. The 32-year-old has openly talked about her being a "product of r*pe." Neither she nor her mother know who Braxton's father is. Unfortunately, it is often used against the WWE star as an insult. Kayla has often been subjected to online hatred.

Kayla Braxton recently took to Instagram to address the bullying she is being subjected to. The WWE backstage interviewer shared a video clip featuring a podcaster named Kevin Scampoli. The latter was showing his conversation with another person, referring to the star as a "r*pe baby."

Braxton explained that she decided to talk about the incident, hoping to make some difference:

"Man. This past week has been a challenge. I’ve gotten some insane and unwarranted hate for no reason at all. I was hesitant to post this because I hate giving satisfaction to the people who have put me in this mental space. But I also think it’s important to talk about it. I’m having a hard time understanding why I’m receiving things like this lately for parts of my life I’ve had no control over, but have shared because I feel like… why else am I here if not to make some kind of difference, ya know?" wrote Braxton.

She further stated:

"I’m very hard on myself, but then I consider where I am despite how I got here. I was conceived via r*pe and my mother (who’s been to hell and back and I’m so proud of her) was in prison for years, which is what landed me in foster care. But as strong as I try to be, things like this bring out the darkest parts of me. I hate giving this bottom feeder any attention, but I think exposing him is necessary. We all know people who have taken their lives because of this kind of thing. I’m way too stubborn to do that, but these people need to be held accountable … oh Kevin Scampoli - bless your empty heart. Also - maybe the title of my memoir will be “r*pe baby.” I mean - how damn bad ass is it that I was brought into this world that way and kinda killing it? 🥰"

Check out the Instagram post below:

WWE star Kayla Braxton reacts to wrong Wikipedia update

The WWE SmackDown backstage interviewer recently took to Instagram stories to share her furious response over some wrong information update on her Wikipedia page.

In two screenshots shared by the WWE star, her height was written as 1 foot 5 inches or 43 cm in one and as 6 foot 11 inches or 211cm in the other.

"WHO DID THIS?!" wrote Braxton.

What are your thoughts on Kayla Braxton taking a stand against online bullying? Sound off in the comments section below.

