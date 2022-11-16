WWE's Kayla Braxton deactivates Twitter after receiving negative messages and threats from fans

WWE's Kayla Braxton found herself cornered by negative messages from fans, leading to her deactivating Twitter.

In 2016, Braxton signed with the Stamford-based promotion and began her career as a host and ring announcer for the Black and Gold brand. She has been a part of several shows in WWE, including Talking Smack and The Bump. Braxton is currently assigned to SmackDown, where she is a backstage interviewer.

Last night, she received several negative and hateful messages after expressing her opinion on Candace Cameron's statement on bringing Christianity back to Christmas movies. Braxton received tons of backlash from fans which led her to deactivate her Twitter account.

Apart from this, her private number got leaked, which led many fans to send her threats and hateful messages personally.

WWE's Kayla Braxton recently trolled by the fans

Kayla Braxton has been a part of WWE for several years. Besides jokingly feuding with Paul Heyman and The Bloodline, Braxton has worked on SmackDown and The Bump.

Braxton was recently surrounded by controversies. Before the incident, she was heavily trolled by fans who harassed her after her personal number got leaked. Here's what she had to say about the trollers:

"Last couple of days my phone has been called, facetimed, and been getting extremely rude and inappropriate and alarming text messages. Apparently, my number has been leaked ever since this happened. This is harassment, I don't know if you guys are doing this without knowing what this means, but those of you who have been continuously making these calls and texts and facetimes, I've sent forager information along to someone who's gonna handle this in a different way. Y'all stop it,"

She has reported and filed a complaint to the authorities, who will look into this matter. Fortunately, she is safe and sound and no unwanted attempts have been made by these trollers.

Do you think fans have become more toxic and hateful towards performers in recent times? Sound off in the comment section.

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes