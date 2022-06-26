"It should always be our choice" - WWE's Kayla Braxton gives her opinion on the Roe vs. Wade verdict

WWE announcer Kayla Braxton took to Twitter to give her opinion on the Roe vs. Wade verdict that was overruled by the United States Supreme Court last Friday. Kayla Braxton said that it should always be a woman's choice for whether or not they want to have an abortion. The Talking Smack co-host also revealed that she was a product of rape but her mother chose to have her and not because any law told her she had to.

"I’ll also add - I am a product of rape. My mother was raped by a stranger - to this day, neither of us have any clue who my birth dad is. She chose to have me - clearly - but she did so because she CHOSE to. Not because a law told her she HAD to. It should always be our choice" wrote Braxton.

The Roe vs. Wade verdict is the latest issue that has divided Americans between 'pro-life' and 'pro-choice'. With the overruling of the verdict, the US Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion.

Various wrestling stars from different promotions have taken to social media in the last few days to opine on the verdict. Few, such as WWE Hall of Famer Kane and former WWE star Jaxson Ryker, found themselves in deep water for their controversial take on the matter with other stars.

Twitter and other WWE stars supported Kayla Braxton in the reply section

Kayla Braxton's tweet received widespread support from fans and other WWE stars in the reply section. Check out some of the reactions.

WWE superstar and ambassador Titus O'Neil supported Braxton and reminded everyone how he was a product of rape himself and yet her mother chose not to have him aborted. He asserted that it should always be a woman's choice whether or not to have an abortion. Braxton also thanked his colleague by replying back to him.

NXT 2.0 star Xyon Quinn and SmackDown backstage announcer Megan Morant also showed their support.

There were also words of encouragement from various fans as well.

Later, Braxton ended things on a positive note and thanked the opposite sex for standing up for women's rights.

