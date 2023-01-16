Bayley sends angry message following recent WWE Live Event 

Bayley was far from pleased with the crowd reactions she and her Damage CTRL stablemates received at a recent WWE Live Event.

Since they formed at SummerSlam 2022, Damage CTRL has been one of the most despised stables on RAW, generating jeers from the crowds. This, in fact, is a testament to how well Bayley and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY have played their roles. Another example of this was at a recent live event where fans vociferously booed Damage CTRL.

However, Bayley wasn't happy with the fan reactions as she vented her frustrations on Twitter. She first mentioned that she never thought a match between Damage CTRL and the trio of Liv Morgan, Tegan Nox, and Candice LeRae could go down until a few months ago.

The Role Model then blasted the fans, saying they should have asked their kids not to yell during the bout.

Check out the former RAW Women's Champion's tweet below:

"Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai and myself vs Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan happened this weekend… months ago, this wouldn’t even sound real.….but since it is, can you guys please tell your children to stop yelling at Damage CTRL?!??!!! #WWERoanoke #wwecorbin," tweeted Bayley.

The Role Model's anger also possibly stems from the fact that she, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY lost to Morgan, Nox, and LeRae at WWE's Live Event in Roanoke.

Vince Russo is not a fan of Bayley's WWE character

Former head writer Vince Russo, who rarely shies away from sharing his views on wrestling, didn't hold back while criticizing Bayley's work on last week's Legion of RAW.

The wrestling veteran stated that The Role Model wasn't good at acting and needed some training to improve her skills. Vince Russo added that Bayley should be a lot better at this stage of her career, considering how much TV time is granted to her every week on RAW.

"Bro, Bayley is bad man. I'm sorry guys, I'm sorry. I've got nothing against her. I've never met her. I'm sure she is a sweetheart of a woman. Bro, she needs to take acting lessons or something or producers there need to work with her. She is bro at this point in her career for as much TV time as she has been given, she needs to be a lot better than this," said Russo.

With Royal Rumble 2023 inching close, it's safe to say Bayley would put her best forward to win the Women's Rumble and find herself back in the title picture.

Do you see The Role Model challenging for the RAW Women's Championship anytime soon again? Sound off in the comments section below.

