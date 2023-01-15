WWE made a stop in Roanoke, Virginia, for its weekly Saturday Night's Main Event house show. The event emanated from the Berglund Center Coliseum and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown rosters in action.

The house show kicked off with a singles contest between Candice LeRae and Bayley. However, it ended in DQ after Damage CTRL interfered in the match. Later, it was turned into an impromptu six-woman tag team where LeRae was joined by Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox. The babyfaces stood tall at the end.

Next up, Omos was in action against Mustafa Ali. The Nigerian Giant picked up the victory over the high flyer in a short match. Dolph Ziggler also defeated Baron Corbin in the fourth match of the night.

Dominik Mysterio then came out to address the fans in attendance. The Judgment Day member stated that the prison changed him before issuing an open challenge. Dom's challenge was accepted by Butch. However, the Bruiserweight fell short as Dominik secured victory.

The bout was followed by a tag team match where The O.C. faced off against Ludwig Kaiser and Vinci. Gunther soon interfered in the match, making it a six-man tag team match where Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were joined by Drew McIntyre.

Elsewhere on the card, Chad Gable issued the second open challenge of the night. His challenge was answered by Dexter Lumis, who defeated Gable after Otis was ejected from the ringside.

The event also featured a couple of title matches. The first match saw Charlotte Flair defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler. This was the Queen's first match on the live circuit in over 6 months.

The event was headlined by Austin Theory, who retained his United States title against Seth Rollins in a No DQ match to close the show.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Roanoke, Virginia, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Candice LeRae def. Bayley Via DQ. Liv Morgan, Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae def. Damage CTRL Omos def. Mustafa Ali Dolph Ziggler def. Baron Corbin Dominik Mysterio def. Butch Drew McIntyre and The O.C. def. The Imperium Dexter Lumis def. Chad Gable. WWE SmackDown Women's Title: Charlotte Flair def. Shayna Baszler WWE United States Title: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins

Which of these matches would you like to see on the main shows? Let us know in the comments section below.

Wrestlers have been accidentally unmasked during a match. Check out 10 such incidents HERE.

Poll : 0 votes