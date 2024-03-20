Bayley sends cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown

The WWE Women's Championship will be up for grabs in less than three weeks. Bayley is the challenger and has just checked in from her title chase.

The 40th annual WrestleMania event will see former allies clash as IYO SKY defends her Women's Championship against Bayley. The former Damage CTRL leader earned the title shot by winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Since then, she has dealt with Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane while preparing for SKY.

The Role Model is expecting a major WrestleMania 40 for multiple reasons, including a very cool plea she made to officials. This will also be her first-ever WrestleMania singles match. Bayley took to X today to post the official teaser for the match with SKY.

While the first-ever WWE Women's Triple Crown & Grand Slam Champion did not caption the post, it serves as a bold reminder of just how important The Showcase of The Immortals is.

Bayley will become a seven-time champion in WWE if she can dethrone SKY at WrestleMania. Her six current reigns include the NXT Women's Championship and two with the Women's Tag Team Championship.

WWE teases big match for Jade Cargill

IYO SKY is set to defend her Women's Championship against Bayley at WrestleMania XL, but officials continue to tease a big feud between SKY and Jade Cargill.

Big Jade signed with WWE last fall and made her in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble. She still has not made her singles debut and has not been assigned to a brand.

A new tease for Cargill vs. SKY was featured in a recent SmackDown segment. After Damage CTRL beat down Bayley, the former TBS Champion confronted the heels backstage. Cargill then issued a warning on X.

"I do what I want, like I always have [sunglasses emoji]. Your sloppy tactic's made it everyone's business kid. Play the game RIGHT or don't play at all. [lightning bolt emoji]," Cargill wrote.

Cargill is expected to have some presence at WrestleMania 40, but nothing has been confirmed. It's rumored that the 31-year-old will end up on SmackDown.

