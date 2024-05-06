Bayley sends heartfelt four-word message ahead of WWE RAW

Bayley has delivered a heartfelt message following her major victory this past Saturday night at WWE Backlash. Tonight's episode of RAW in Connecticut will be the first show following the premium live event.

The former Damage CTRL member defended her WWE Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi in a Triple Threat match at Backlash 2024. Stratton climbed to the top rope to go for the Prettiest Moonsault ever but both Naomi and Bayley got out of the way. They then planted The Buff Barbie with a 3D to take her out of the match. The 34-year-old rolled up The Glow moments later to retain her title.

Bayley took to Instagram ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW to send a four-word message. She noted that her heart felt good after her victory at Backlash and included some images from the premium live event in her post seen below.

"My heart feels good 🇫🇷❤️," she wrote.

Bayley claims WWE faction was waiting for the perfect moment to attack her

Bayley was originally the leader of Damage CTRL but the group grew to resent her. She won the Women's Royal Rumble match in January and was seemingly set on challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania.

However, she overheard her former stablemates disparaging her behind her back and decided to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship instead. She defeated The Genius of the Sky at The Show of Shows to become champion.

Speaking with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran noted that Damage CTRL was likely planning to betray her for a long time.

"Yeah, if you would have seen when they attacked me that day, I definitely saw it coming. It was a long time coming, I think. I feel now, looking back in hindsight, that they were just waiting for the right moment, and I think they thought I was a little dumber than I really am, you know?" she said. [From 00:55 - 01:15]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Iyo Sky) was selected by RAW in this year's draft. Only time will tell which superstar on SmackDown challenges Bayley for her title next.