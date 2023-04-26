Bayley sends heartfelt message to 26-year-old star after possible serious injury at WWE show

Bayley recently reacted to a WWE star's high-risk spot at NXT Spring Breakin' 2023. The star in question is Indi Hartwell, who defended her NXT Women's Championship at the show but possibly suffered a serious injury during her match.

Bayley has led Damage CTRL in WWE for nearly a year and has had a good run with the faction. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship under The Role Model's leadership, but things haven't been looking too bright for the group in recent months.

Meanwhile, Indi Hartwell won the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver 2023. She waited a long time to break free from her status as an up-and-coming talent to become the top woman on the former black-and-gold brand's roster.

Hartwell defended her title against Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton at NXT Spring Breakin' 2023. During a spot in the match, Stratton dove from the top rope onto Hartwell and Perez outside the ring. However, the sequence seemingly did not go too well, as Hartwell's leg was caught in an awkward position under Stratton as she landed.

The champion needed medical assistance following the spot but continued the match despite what looked like a severe ankle injury. After the contest, Bayley took to Twitter to praise Hartwell's bravery. The former SmackDown Women's Champion wrote:

"I’ve been telling y’all! The ones with heart… @indi_hartwell #WWENXT."

It remains to be seen whether the injury will keep Hartwell out of action for some time.

Some fans worry the injury could force Indi Hartwell to relinquish her title, just like Roxanne Perez did a few months ago.

Another WWE Superstar has praised Indi Hartwell, just like Bayley

It's not uncommon for superstars to continue after picking up injuries mid-match in WWE. Indi Hartwell seems to have impressed her colleagues by seemingly no-selling the damage, even though it looked pretty bad.

Like Bayley, NXT Superstar Dijak also threw his weight behind the 26-year-old star. He took to Twitter to state that he was sitting next to Indi Hartwell as she was getting a medical examination following the gruesome injury.

"If anyone was wondering, I happened to be sitting next to @indi_hartwell in medical while they were evaluating this gruesome injury mid-match and she was no selling the shit out of it like an absolute bada**."

It looks like Hartwell wants to make the most out of the opportunity at hand and does not want to see the NXT Women's Championship slip away from her. She has already made a statement with a big win at Spring Breakin' 2023.

