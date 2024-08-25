Bayley sends heartfelt message following major loss in first match since WWE SummerSlam

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley shared a heartfelt message following a major loss today on social media. The veteran returned to the ring at a WWE Live Event today in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Nia Jax won the Queen of the Ring tournament earlier this year and earned a title match at SummerSlam. She defeated Bayley at the Premium Live Event earlier this month to capture the WWE Women's Championship. The former Damage CTRL leader had not wrestled a match since SummerSlam, but returned to the ring today to battle Jax at a live event today.

The Irresistible Force got the better of the 35-year-old again, but she took to social media following the match to share a heartfelt message. She shared an image from today's event in Rotterdam and thanked the crowd as seen in her post below.

The former champion destroyed Tiffany Stratton's Money in the Bank briefcase during her rivalry with Nia Jax on SmackDown. However, Jax recently gifted The Buff Barbie a new Money in the Bank briefcase as the two have become friends on the blue brand.

Former WWE writer claims there is nothing left for Bayley to do besides reunite with Damage CTRL

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that Bayley had nothing left to do on WWE television besides reunite with Damage CTRL on RAW.

The Role Model was once the leader of the faction, but they turned their backs on her ahead of WrestleMania XL. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend stated that there wasn't anything else for her to do besides reconnect with her former faction on RAW.

"Knowing them the Damage CTRL is babyface now. Knowing them she (Bayley) makes up with the Damage CTRL. Where else is she gonna go with her bro? Where else?" [5:15 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Damage CTRL has struggled without their former leader on RAW. The group failed to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships in a Triple Threat match this past Monday night, and both Dakota Kai and Asuka are currently out with an injury. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the faction moving forward.

