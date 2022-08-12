Bayley sends heartfelt message to injured AEW star

Bayley understands the pain of being sidelined from the ring due to a knee injury.

It was announced last night on AEW Dynamite that Kris Statlander had suffered a knee injury and that she would be out for an undetermined amount of time. According to several reports, the popular star was on crutches at last night's show.

Statlander took to social media this morning to confirm the news and stated that she plans to come back stronger than ever, tweeting out:

"Welp. One knee fixed, one to go. After the first knee injury I came back stronger and better than ever so it’s all over for you all when I come back from this one. I’m sorry to let you all done once again. I’ll be back bigger, more powerful, and more than a woman."

This caught the attention of the recently-returned Bayley, who was herself sidelined for over a year with a knee injury. The WWE RAW Superstar offered Statlander words of encouragement, tweeting out:

"@callmekrisstat Damn. Wishing you the best recovery. You're really good"

Fans of both WWE and AEW came together in the replies to voice their appreciation for the former SmackDown Women's Champion and offer support for Statlander.

Kris Statlander responds to Bayley's words of encouragement

Kris Statlander saw the heartfelt tweet from the former Hugger, and she responded with a sweet message of her own with a white heart emoji.

This interaction is a beautiful reminder that while these two women might be working for different companies, they can still be friendly and sociable with one another.

In a day and age when fans like to take sides against one another in a war between WWE and All Elite Wrestling, please allow Bayley and Kris Statlander to be a happy reminder that wrestling fans and companies can happily co-exist.

