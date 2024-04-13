Bayley sends a message ahead of first WWE Women's Title defense on SmackDown next week

Bayley is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown next week, where she will take on real-life best friend Naomi. The Role Model sent a message to the Glowing Star before the two lock horns next Friday.

Bayley won the prestigious title at WrestleMania 40, defeating IYO SKY in an enthralling match. On this week's SmackDown, the 34-year-old celebrated her victory. She also wanted to put the gold on the line against Naomi, but Tiffany Stratton objected to that. This led to a match between Naomi and Stratton, with the former coming out on top.

With the two real-life and on-screen best friends set to go one-on-one against each other on the blue brand next week, the Role Model took to Twitter/X to send a heartfelt message to the challenger.

"I don’t know that there’s any woman on this roster that I have more experiences with, inside or outside of the ring. From 2015 Europe tour, to Saudi Arabia before the pandemic, to the @Usher concert in Vegas! @TheTrinity_Fatu is a living legend. I can’t wait sister," she posted.

Bayley reflected on her victory at WWE WrestleMania XL

Bayley got back at Damage CTRL for betraying her as she defeated IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40 to win the WWE Women's Championship.

The Role Model described the moment as "bittersweet," stating that a part of her wanted to reconcile with the Genius of the Sky.

"It's really bittersweet, honestly. I've been struggling ... I am right now, but I'm grown, I ain't going to cry anymore, this isn't 'NXT' Bayley. Very much mixed emotions, very bittersweet. At the end of the match when the 1, 2, 3 happened, I kinda didn't ... it's weird, I didn't wanna leave her side. I'm like, 'Alright, when I roll away and the referee gives me the title, that's it, we're done.' The whole time I felt like this was all happening, the story was unfolding, and naive me felt like we were gonna make up and we never did and this [points at the title] solidifies it. She's never gonna forgive me after this; it's whatever."

The newly crowned WWE Women's Champion is set for her first title defense next week. While Damage CTRL was not present on the blue brand last night, the heel faction could return next Friday to exact revenge on Bayley.

