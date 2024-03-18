Bayley sends message to Damage CTRL following brutal SmackDown attack

Damage CTRL attacked Bayley on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Role Model recently sent a message to her former stablemates on social media.

On the March 15 episode of the blue brand, Bayley went up against Dakota Kai in a singles match after the latter betrayed her and joined forces with IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors. The bout ended in a DQ after The Genius of The Sky attacked the Women's Grand Slam Champion. The faction members beat down their former leader after the bell rang. Naomi came out to help the veteran, but the numbers proved too much.

WWE recently took to Instagram to share a video of IYO SKY flattening Bayley with a moonsault during Damage CTRL's assault on the 34-year-old. The former Women's Champion sent out a message mocking the group in the comments section:

"I WROTE DAMAGE CTRL’S PLAYBOOK," she wrote.

Bayley responds to Damage CTRL's assault on SmackDown

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Bayley vows to take out Damage CTRL on her Road to WrestleMania

After receiving a beating at the hands of her former teammates, The Role Model issued a warning to Damage CTRL. She vowed to take down all the faction members one by one before her eventual showdown against SKY.

After the show, the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner sent a message to Damage CTRL, reminding them that she was the reason behind their existence:

"You know what? If you're going to film me, why don't we send a little something to Damage CTRL if they think they can call themselves Damage CTRL without the person that brought them into this building? Without the person that brought them into the WWE. They wouldn't be here without Bayley," she said.

The former hugger further stated that Dakota Kai wouldn't be here without her, and SKY won the WWE Women's Championship because of her. The Role Model promised to take out the Damage CTRL one by one on the Road to WrestleMania.

The former faction leader will face IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL. The match is bound to be affected by interferences from Damage CTRL members, who will try to help the SKY retain her title. She needs allies to help her neutralize Kai and the Kabuki Warriors.

Who do you think will win the championship match at The Show of Shows? Let us know in the comments.