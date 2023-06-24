Bayley sends a message to former champion ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

Bayley took to social media to send a message to her upcoming opponent, Shotzi, before today's episode of WWE SmackDown.

On SmackDown, The Role Model will put her Money in the Bank Ladder Match spot on the line against the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. The match was confirmed last week after Iyo Sky agreed to the match on behalf of her Damage CTRL stablemate.

Taking to Twitter, Bayley sent a message aimed at Shotzi. The former SmackDown Women's Champion seemed confident about her chances to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

"I’ve been too damn nice. Too patient. Too naive. And @ShotziWWE is trying to take advantage of me!!!!!!!!!! ……. The Role Model WILL be in London," wrote the 34-year-old.

So far, Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Iyo Sky, and Zelina Vega have qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. A win for The Role Model will guarantee her place in the match.

She is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion but is yet to win a title since forming Damage CTRL.

Bayley sent a message to WWE NXT star Dana Brooke

Bayley took to social media to send a message to WWE star Dana Brooke, who is currently competing in NXT.

In recent weeks, Brooke has received criticism from fans on social media. Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old addressed the same, as she sent out a message aimed at the WWE Universe.

"Alright I get it, y’all think I suck….Got it, NOTED, Awesome…..," tweeted a frustrated Brooke.

In response to this, The Role Model hit back at the WWE Universe, taking a shot at them in the process. She wrote:

"They’re idiots!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Brooke was unsuccessful in beating Cora Jade on the latest episode of WWE NXT.

