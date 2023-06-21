Bayley sends a two-word message to 15-time champion who hit back at WWE fans for criticism

Bayley took to social media to send a two-word message to her fellow WWE star, Dana Brooke, who was the victim of online criticism.

She is a former multi-time 24/7 Champion and recently returned to NXT. Brooke was in action against Cora Jade on this week's show and lost via a referee stoppage. Unfortunately for her, things got worse, as fans in the arena refused to sympathize with the 34-year-old.

Taking to Twitter, Brooke hit back at the WWE Universe, to which Bayley reacted with a two-word message, referring to the WWE Universe as "idiots."

"They’re idiots!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Shotzi put Bayley on notice ahead of their match on this week's WWE SmackDown

Shotzi will be in action against Bayley in a one-on-one match on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Role Model previously qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. However, her spot in the match will be on the line against Shotzi. Speaking on SmackDown LowDown, the 31-year-old star claimed that she would make full use of the opportunity presented to her. Shotzi said:

"You're right, you don't always get another opportunity in life. But I needed this opportunity. I mean, look at the Money in the Bank match. It changes lives, it puts you on a pedestal. It puts you at the top of the mountain. It brings you one step closer to becoming champion. And how sweet would it be, after everything that Bayley and IYO have put me through? Bullying me, picking on me every single week. It's gonna feel so good when I climb up that ladder and become Miss Money in the Bank."

This year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will include Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Trish Stratus, Zelina Vega, and Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemate, Iyo Sky. The winner of the final qualifier will be added to the contest.

