"I love this man" - Bayley sends a heartfelt message to former WWE Superstar

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley remains highly active on social media amidst her WWE absence. She recently took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to current AEW star Dax Harwood, formerly known as Scott Dawson in WWE.

Harwood recently appeared on Renee Paquette's The Sessions podcast. Renee took to Twitter to thank him for being her guest and sharing several personal things with her and the fans.

"A huge thank you to @DaxFTR for coming on and telling his story. Lots to get into in this episode. We talk some real life stuff- anxiety, body image, family, his relationship with @CashWheelerFTR. Listen to this one. It’s a whole other side of Dax @TheVolumeSports," wrote Renee Paquette in her tweet.

Bayley noticed this tweet from Renee and replied "I love this man" directed towards Dax Harwood.

Bayley has previously credited The Revival for mentoring her and Sasha Banks

The Role Model shares a great relationship with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. There was a time in 2019 when The Revival held the RAW Tag Team Championships, while Bayley and Sasha Banks (The Boss 'n' Hug Connection) held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Speaking to The Mirror in 2019, Bayley had huge praise for The Revival, even crediting the duo for teaching her and Sasha Banks about tag team wrestling.

“Sasha and I are so lucky to have The Revival on Raw with us and we’re so lucky to be such good friends with them because they help us so much in understanding the why in so many things. They teach us the psychology of actually being a tag team – people don’t understand that."

The Role Model is currently on a hiatus from WWE, recovering from a leg injury that she suffered last year while training at the Performance Center. Many expected her to show up at Royal Rumble last month, which didn't happen. As per the latest reports, she is expected to return ahead of WrestleMania 38.

