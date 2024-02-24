Bayley sends a six-word message to Bianca Belair following her major loss at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Bayley sent a mocking six-word message to Bianca Belair after she suffered a massive upset at the 2024 Elimination Chamber.

The former Damage CTRL member did not take part in the premium live event in Perth, Australia. The Role Model won this year's Royal Rumble and punched her ticket for WrestleMania XL, challenging Iyo Sky for the Women's Championship.

In the meantime, The EST was one of the participants alongside Becky Lynch, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez in the women's chamber match. The winner of the six-woman contest was to determine Rhea Ripley's opponent at The Grandest Stage of Them All for the Women's World Championship.

Belair remained in the chamber until the final moments and also eliminated Rodriguez with her K.O.D. finisher. However, Liv Morgan with a roll-up pin managed to eliminate the 34-year-old female star, crushing her WrestleMania 40 dreams.

After the former RAW Women's Champion broke her silence on her major loss in Perth, Australia, Bayley left no stone unturned to ridicule Bianca Belair.

"You should’ve just won da rumble 🤣," she wrote.

Check out The Role Model's tweet below:

Bayley sent a cryptic message aimed at the original WWE faction trio

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was betrayed by Damage CTRL members Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane after Royal Rumble 2024.

The original Damage CTRL faction consisted of Bayley, Sky, and Dakota Kai which saw the latter two stars win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, since Kairi Sane returned and joined forces with the faction alongside Asuka, things turned around for The Role Model.

Since Bayley has cut the cord with Damage CTRL, she posted a photo featuring herself, Kai, and Sky.

Check out her post below:

It remains to be seen if the wrestling world will witness a new champion crowned at the Showcase of the Immortals in the form of the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

