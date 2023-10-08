Bayley sends a two-word message after IYO SKY's controversial win at WWE Fastlane

Bayley sent a two-word message after assisting IYO SKY at WWE Fastlane. SKY successfully retained her Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Asuka at the premium live event.

SKY's title reign began at SummerSlam 2023 when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to dethrone Bianca Belair. In the lead-up to Fastlane, she successfully defended her gold against Zelina Vega and Asuka.

On Twitter, Bayley sent a two-word message and shared a backstage photo with her Damage CTRL stablemates.

"WINNING LIFE!!!!" #WWEFastlane," wrote The Role Model.

Check out the same tweet from the leader of Damage CTRL:

Expand Tweet

During SKY's triple threat match against Charlotte Flair and Asuka, The Role Model played a significant role in her stablemate's victory. The distraction led to The Genius of the Sky hitting a moonsault on Flair, pinning her to secure the win.

Charlotte Flair tried exposing Bayley in the build-up to WWE Fastlane

In the lead-up to the Fastlane Premium Live Event, Charlotte Flair tried exposing Damage CTRL as she called out Bayley for holding IYO SKY's Women's Championship.

On a recent edition of SmackDown Lowdown, Flair recalled her days with Bayley in NXT. The two were part of the Four Horsewomen with Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone). The Queen said:

"It is a very different Bayley, but it is also a very different Charlotte. Yes, we have a rich history. We started together as the Four Horsewomen. But the real question is, why is she content carrying around IYO's title? I would never be content carrying around someone's luggage. This whole 'I'm helping Damage CTRL and women empowerment' is a facade. Why is she content carrying around the title? I don't buy it. You know what I do buy? Charlotte beating Bayley on any given Friday. Wooo!"

Expand Tweet

Despite past issues within Damage CTRL, all three members of the faction are once again on the same page.

Are you happy with the outcome of the Women's Championship match at WWE Fastlane? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.