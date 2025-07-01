Bayley sends warning following WWE RAW controversy

Bayley sent a warning to a major WWE star following a controversial finish to their match last night on RAW. The Role Model recently returned to the red brand after being attacked by Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley battled in a singles match last night on RAW to determine the number one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. The contest ended in a draw after Valkyria rolled the veteran up, but didn't realize her own shoulders were on the canvas as well.

Referee Jessika Carr ruled that the match was a draw, and a brawl broke out between the two stars. They battled through the crowd until they were eventually separated. The 36-year-old took to social media today to send a warning to Valkyria following their match last night on the red brand.

Ad

Trending

"And now you are MY business," she wrote.

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Ad

Lyra Valkyira became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion by winning a tournament earlier this year. Becky Lynch captured the title from the 28-year-old at Money in the Bank 2025.

Former WWE writer suggests interesting storyline for Bayley

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Bayley potentially being involved in a romance storyline on WWE television.

The former champion revealed during an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast that she would be open to trying a romance storyline in the company. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that the storyline could work, but felt like the company would never do it.

Ad

"Yeah, I think it could definitely work. There is no question in my mind. Bro, they've got to get off the wrestling. That's all this show is about. Every promo is about wrestling, and I'm going to beat you up, and you're going to beat me up. I'm better than you, and you're better than me. Until they get away from that, you're never going to see something like that." [From 45:00 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Becky Lynch's reign as Women's Intercontinental Champion moving forward after Bayley and Lyra Valkyria's number one contender's match ended in a draw last night on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action