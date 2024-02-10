Bayley set to address recent altercation on WWE SmackDown

Bayley is set to address the events that took place last Friday night on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The 34-year-old won the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27. She was the third entrant in the bout but outlasted the 29 other superstars to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 40. The Role Model appeared destined to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship to bring more gold to Damage CTRL. However, that is no longer the case, and she will be challenging Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship instead.

The Royal Rumble winner revealed that she has overhead her former Damage CTRL stablemates talking trash about her in Japanese. She noted that she had been around for a while and knew the group was getting ready to betray her. Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors attacked from behind, but Bayley fought them off with a pipe.

It has been announced that the former champion will be addressing her exit from Damage CTRL later tonight on SmackDown.

Triple H will also be addressing the fallout from the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference on tonight's show. Bianca Belair and Mia Yim will also be squaring off in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match later tonight.

WWE SmackDown star Iyo Sky reveals interesting fact about Bayley

Iyo Sky revealed a hilarious factoid about her former stablemate last year.

Damage CTRL debuted after Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam 2022 to retain the RAW Women's Championship. The heel faction added Asuka and Kairi Sane to the group last year, and now have gotten rid of their former leader.

Speaking to Emily Mae in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last May, the WWE Women's Champion revealed a hilarious fact about The Role Model. Sky noted that her former stablemate enjoys drinking alcohol, and you can check out the full interview in the video below:

"She likes drinking alcohol. That's it," said IYO SKY. [1:27 - 1:32]

CM Punk noted that Bayley was in the mix for a WrestleMania main event after winning the Women's Royal Rumble match. It will be interesting to see what Bayley has to say later tonight on SmackDown.

