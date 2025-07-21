Bayley set to unite with major rival to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship on RAW

Bayley will be uniting with a major WWE rival tonight on RAW to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship. The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are the reigning champions, and the duo successfully defended the title at Evolution 2025 earlier this month.Ahead of tonight's show, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce made several huge announcements. He revealed that CM Punk would be kicking off WWE RAW, and that Bayley would be teaming up with Lyra Valkyria to challenge The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Pearce also hyped up Roman Reigns' appearance tonight on the red brand, and you can check out the video in the post below.&quot;I've got breaking news. Based on what she was owed from WrestleMania, Bayley gets her crack at the Women's Tag Team Championship tonight. She will team with Lyra Valkyria to oppose Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez of Judgment Day,&quot; said Pearce. [From 0:07 - 0:19]The veteran and Lyra Valkyria were supposed to team up at WrestleMania 41 to challenge The Judgment Day for the Women's Tag Team Championship, but Becky Lynch attacked The Role Model ahead of the match.Lynch is scheduled to defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Valkyria at WWE SummerSlam. It was also announced this past Friday night on SmackDown that The Judgment Day would be defending the Women's Tag Team Championship against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam next month.Vince Russo criticizes WWE RAW star BayleyWrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that Bayley needed to improve her promos on WWE television.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo praised Charlotte Flair's improvement on the microphone and claimed that the former leader of Damage CTRL has not gotten any better over the years. He also suggested that the 36-year-old should be cut from the roster if she doesn't improve.&quot;When Charlotte first came and got on the mic, she would get so rattled by the crowd. I felt bad for her. But now you can see the confidence and the leaps and bounds. Bayley still can’t cut a promo. From day one to today, she has not gotten one iota better. Either she has no capability of being better, and you cut her, or she needs to improve her game,'' he said.You can check out the video below:It will be interesting to see if The Judgment Day can retain the Women's Tag Team Championship tonight on WWE RAW.