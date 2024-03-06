Bayley shares cryptic update ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Bayley has shared a cryptic update heading into the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Bayley won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She chose to challenge her former stablemate, IYO SKY, for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Dakota Kai turned against The Role Model during their tag team match against The Kabuki Warriors. The 35-year-old sided with Damage CTRL as the faction assaulted their former leader during the match.

The Women's Grandslam Champion recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a cryptic update regarding The Show of Shows with just over a month left for the biggest wrestling event of the year. The SmackDown Superstar shared a picture of the floor with numbers written on it in reverse order, suggesting she was counting days to 'Mania.

Check out the Instagram Story below:

A screengrab of Bayley's Instagram Story

Bayley addresses her absent from promotional bannerof WrestleMania XL

Despite her winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match, the Stamford-based company has seemingly repeatedly ignored Bayley and instead put Bianca Belair on the poster for WrestleMania XL.

During her appearance on a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, the former women's champion expressed her disappointment at being left out of the promotional banner for The Show of Shows. The 2024 Royal Rumble winner further claimed she would make it to the Hall of Fame, even if the Stamford-based company refues to promote her:

"Yeah, it really, I hate to say that it gets to me, but it has been happening way too often. They just posted a WrestleMania banner and I'm not on it. They put freaking Bianca (Belair) on it, do you know who eliminated Bianca? Bayley! I set a damn record. What else do I have to do? Those things fuel me to do what I did Saturday, to make history. So if they don't want to put me on a poster until I make it into the freaking Hall of Fame, then fine. I'll wait for it. Because I don't need them, I don't need the sheep," she said.

Expand Tweet

Bayley lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks at the 2020 edition of Hell in a Cell. The RoleModel has yet to win a title since. The former Damage CTRL leader would be looking forward to ending her championship drought at WrestleMania XL.

Whou do you think will win the championship match at The Show of Shows? Let us know in the comments section.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE

Poll : Who do you think wins the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL? IYO SKY Bayley 0 votes