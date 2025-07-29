Bayley shares cryptic update amid future uncertainty

Bayley shared a cryptic update following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The Role Model is not scheduled for a match this weekend at Summerslam 2025.

Ad

Lyra Valkyria defeated the former Hugger earlier this month on WWE RAW in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match to become the number one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. As a result of the victory, Valkyria will be challenging Becky Lynch for the title at SummerSlam.

The 36-year-old took to her Instagram story ahead of SummerSlam to share a cryptic update, and you can check it out in the image below.

The veteran shared an interesting message ahead of SummerSlam. [Image credit: Bayley on Instagram]

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

The former champion was interviewed backstage this past Monday night on RAW and admitted that she was at a loss for words regarding her recent struggles. She was also supposed to compete at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year, but was taken out by Becky Lynch ahead of her match.

Ad

Trending

Former WWE writer criticizes Bayley

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently criticized Bayley and stated that the company should consider letting her go if she didn't improve.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo complimented Charlotte Flair's improvement on the microphone while suggesting that the former leader of Damage CTRL has not gotten better with her promos. The legend stated that WWE should release her if she failed to improve.

Ad

"When Charlotte first came and got on the mic, she would get so rattled by the crowd. I felt bad for her. But now you can see the confidence and the leaps and bounds. Bayley still can’t cut a promo. From day one to today, she has not gotten one iota better. Either she has no capability of being better, and you cut her, or she needs to improve her game,'' he said.

Ad

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

The RAW star defeated IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL to become WWE Women's Champion, but has not had the same success in 2025 so far. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the popular star following SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More