Bayley shares emotional message ahead of major WWE SmackDown match

The WWE Universe is full of excitement ahead of tonight's SmackDown. However, an emotional update from Bayley has just put some things into perspective.

The Road to WrestleMania 40 will continue tonight as SmackDown on FOX airs live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The episode will feature blue brand fallout from Elimination Chamber, plus an eruption of Damage CTRL as Bayley and Dakota Kai face former stablemates The Kabuki Warriors - Asuka and Kairi Sane.

The Role Model took to Instagram this afternoon and made a telling post ahead of her tag team match on SmackDown. The former Damage CTRL leader did not need a caption for the four photos she posted.

The first image is a graphic for tonight's match. The second photo shows Bayley with Asuka, then we see The Role Model with Sane, and finally, she included a photo with her tag team partner for tonight, Dakota Kai.

WWE has indicated that The Kabuki Warriors will not put their Women's Tag Team Championship on the line tonight. Bayley and Kai have not teamed up since the SmackDown loss to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on May 12, 2023.

IYO SKY will be at ringside for tonight's match to support Sane and Asuka. Bayley is set to challenge SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Updated WWE SmackDown line-up for Elimination Chamber fallout

WWE will make the next stop on the Road to WrestleMania 40 tonight as they present SmackDown on FOX from Diamond Desert Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The Stamford-based company is promoting a theme of "Greatness Is Coming" for tonight's show as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and the rest of The Bloodline will be appearing. It was reported this week that Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are among those also booked for tonight.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling, as we will have full coverage of SmackDown and all related news tonight. Below is the updated line-up for the episode:

Elimination Chamber fallout

WrestleMania 40 build continues

Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi

Street Fight: Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar The Kabuki Warriors vs. Bayley and Dakota Kai

The Rock returns to Glendale with The Bloodline

What is your prediction for Bayley vs. IYO SKY at WrestleMania? What do you think The Bloodline will do on tonight's SmackDown?

