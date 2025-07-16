Bayley shares heartbreaking message following RAW defeat

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley lost an opportunity to compete for a title at SummerSlam after being absent from WrestleMania 41 this past Monday. The veteran recently shared a heartbreaking message on social media, reflecting on her failure.

Ad

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Role Model locked horns with Lyra Valkyria in a Two Out of Three Falls Match to determine the number-one contender for Becky Lynch's WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. Although the 36-year-old scored the first fall, Valkyria managed to come back from behind and win, punching her ticket to a championship match against The Man at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Earlier today, Bayley took to her Instagram account to post multiple pictures of herself from the match. In a heartbreaking caption, the veteran noted that she lost her opportunity to compete at SummerSlam in the same building where she was betrayed by Damage CTRL last year.

Ad

Trending

"Poetically fitting to have lost my Summerslam opportunity to HER in the same building where my heart broke and I lost my sisters in Damage CTRL," she wrote.

For those unaware, the July 14 edition of Monday Night RAW aired from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. During the February 2, 2024, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which emanated from the same venue, Damage CTRL imploded after weeks of teasing, leading to The Role Model getting kicked out of the faction.

Ad

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Ad

Wrestling veteran makes massive claim about Bayley

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, former WWE head writer Vince Russo highlighted a major issue with Bayley.

Russo noted that over the years, Charlotte Flair has improved her mic work drastically. However, the 64-year-old opined that The Role Model still could not cut a promo. He added that the wrestling promotion should release the veteran in case she does not improve.

Ad

"When Charlotte first came and got on the mic, she would get so rattled by the crowd. I felt bad for her. But now you can see the confidence and the leaps and bounds. Bayley still can’t cut a promo. From day one to today, she has not gotten one iota better. Either she has no capability of being better, and you cut her, or she needs to improve her game,'' he said.

Ad

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Bayley is having a very poor win/loss record in 2025. She has won only a handful of matches since losing the WWE Women's Championship to Nia Jax at SummerSlam 2024. It will be interesting to see if she manages to turn things around and get back to winning ways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.