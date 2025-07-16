Bayley shares heartbreaking message following RAW defeat

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley lost an opportunity to compete for a title at SummerSlam after being absent from WrestleMania 41 this past Monday. The veteran recently shared a heartbreaking message on social media, reflecting on her failure.
On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Role Model locked horns with Lyra Valkyria in a Two Out of Three Falls Match to determine the number-one contender for Becky Lynch's WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. Although the 36-year-old scored the first fall, Valkyria managed to come back from behind and win, punching her ticket to a championship match against The Man at The Biggest Party of The Summer.
Earlier today, Bayley took to her Instagram account to post multiple pictures of herself from the match. In a heartbreaking caption, the veteran noted that she lost her opportunity to compete at SummerSlam in the same building where she was betrayed by Damage CTRL last year.
"Poetically fitting to have lost my Summerslam opportunity to HER in the same building where my heart broke and I lost my sisters in Damage CTRL," she wrote.
For those unaware, the July 14 edition of Monday Night RAW aired from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. During the February 2, 2024, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which emanated from the same venue, Damage CTRL imploded after weeks of teasing, leading to The Role Model getting kicked out of the faction.
Wrestling veteran makes massive claim about Bayley
Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, former WWE head writer Vince Russo highlighted a major issue with Bayley.
Russo noted that over the years, Charlotte Flair has improved her mic work drastically. However, the 64-year-old opined that The Role Model still could not cut a promo. He added that the wrestling promotion should release the veteran in case she does not improve.
"When Charlotte first came and got on the mic, she would get so rattled by the crowd. I felt bad for her. But now you can see the confidence and the leaps and bounds. Bayley still can’t cut a promo. From day one to today, she has not gotten one iota better. Either she has no capability of being better, and you cut her, or she needs to improve her game,'' he said.
Bayley is having a very poor win/loss record in 2025. She has won only a handful of matches since losing the WWE Women's Championship to Nia Jax at SummerSlam 2024. It will be interesting to see if she manages to turn things around and get back to winning ways.
