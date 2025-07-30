Bayley shares heartwarming anniversary throwback amid WWE frustration

WWE star Bayley shared a throwback post today on the third anniversary of the debut of Damage CTRL. The former champion has not been having much success as of late on RAW.The veteran used to be the leader of Damage CTRL alongside Dakota Kai, Asuka, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane. Damage CTRL debuted three years ago today at SummerSlam 2022. The Role Model took to Instagram today to share the number &quot;3&quot; to honor the group's anniversary, and you can check it out in the post below. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 36-year-old is not scheduled for a match at SummerSlam this year. She was interviewed backstage during this past Monday's episode of RAW and admitted that she was at a loss for words.Lyra Valkyria defeated her earlier this month in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match to become the number one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Valkyria will be challenging Becky Lynch for the title at WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend in New Jersey.Former WWE writer compares Bayley to NatalyaWrestling legend Vince Russo recently compared Bayley to Natalya due to her losing matches on WWE television.Natalya is not scheduled for a match at SummerSlam this year, but will be facing Masha Slamovich at Bloodsport XIV on August 2. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that the losses were hurting the former leader of Damage CTRL. He suggested that if she continued to lose matches, she could wind up in a similar position to Natalya on the roster.&quot;It’s old and tired. You know who Bayley is gonna turn into? Bayley is gonna turn into Natalya. That’s when you have nothing whatsoever for the talent. You have nothing whatsoever, so you just put them out there to wrestle matches and the next thing you know, you got Natalya.&quot; [From 45:59 onwards]You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:The RAW star was supposed to team up with Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41, but Becky Lynch attacked her ahead of the match. Lynch then replaced her at The Show of Shows and captured the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Valkyria, only to lose them back to The Judgment Day on the following episode of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Bayley following WWE SummerSlam.