Bayley shares huge update ahead of imminent WWE return

Bayley shared an interesting update today on social media amid her WWE hiatus. The former champion was supposed to compete in a title match at WrestleMania 41, but was the victim of an attack at The Show of Shows.

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley won a Gauntlet match last month to earn a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, Becky Lynch attacked The Role Model ahead of the match and then replaced her as Valkyria's opponent. Lynch and Lyra won the title on The Grandest Stage of Them All, only to lose it back to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez the following night on WWE RAW.

The former leader of Damage CTRL took to Instagram today ahead of her imminent WWE return. She shared an image of herself back in the ring training alongside NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints, and you can check it out in her post below.

Becky Lynch turned heel after losing the Women's Tag Team Championship and attacked Lyra Valkyria. She challenged Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship last weekend at Backlash 2025, but came up short.

Vince Russo suggests an interesting WWE storyline for Bayley

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently pitched an interesting angle for Bayley on WWE television.

The 35-year-old recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast and noted that she was hoping to be part of a romantic storyline someday. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo stated that a love storyline could work for the former champion and suggested that the company was too focused on wrestling.

"Yeah, I think it could definitely work [A romantic angle for Bayley]. There is no question in my mind. Bro, they've got to get off the wrestling. That's all this show is about. Every promo is about wrestling, and I'm going to beat you up, and you're going to beat me up. I'm better than you, and you're better than me. Until they get away from that, you're never going to see something like that." [From 45:00 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

The RAW star hasn't appeared since she was attacked by Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 41. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for her return in the weeks ahead.

