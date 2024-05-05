Bayley shares message after major victory at WWE Backlash

WWE Women's Champion Bayley has broken her silence following her major victory at Backlash 2024 today in France.

The former Damage CTRL member put her title on the line in a Triple Threat match against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi today at the premium live event. Stratton had both of her opponents set up for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever but Naomi and Bayley got out of the way at the last moment.

They then planted Stratton with a 3D to take her out of the match. Bayley then rolled up Naomi moments later to win the match and retain her championship. Following her impressive victory at Backlash, the veteran took to Instagram to send a message to her fans.

"NO BETTER FEELING!!!! Thank you, France!!! ❤️🤍💙 #WWEBacklash," she wrote.

The 34-year-old was formerly the leader of Damage CTRL but the group turned their back on her earlier this year. Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble match in January and was seemingly set on challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

However, she overheard her former stablemates dissing her and got ahead of their betrayal. She decided to challenge Iyo Sky at WrestleMania XL and defeated her former stablemate to become the new WWE Women's Champion.