Bayley shares message of solidarity with recently released WWE stars; Cora Jade, Dakota Kai, and others react

WWE Superstar Bayley recently posted a heartwarming message directed at stars who recently bid adieu to the Stamford-based promotion. The stars, including Cora Jade and Dakota Kai, responded to the 35-year-old's message.

The global professional wrestling juggernaut let go of several performers from all three brands last week. Some of the most popular stars released from the company included Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Cora Jade, mong others. Another major star, Shotzi, also departed from WWE as she was not offered a new deal after her contract expired last week.

Earlier today, she took to her X/Twitter account to post a picture from what appears to be a dinner with the former WWE Superstars. The Role Model noted her alliance with the stars was forever, despite their exit from the company.

"these contracts are forever 👭🏽👭🏻👩🏽‍🤝‍👩🏻👩🏽‍🤝‍👩🏻," she wrote.

The social media post grabbed the attention of the recently departed stars, as Cora Jade, Dakota, and Shotzi shared responses to express their affection towards the former WWE Women's Champion. Indi Hartwell, who was released from her contract in October last year, also interacted with the tweet.

You can check out some of the reactions in the post below:

Former WWE star makes a bold claim about Bayley

Bayley hasn't had the best of times since losing the WWE Women's Championship to Nia Jax at SummerSlam 2024. She has suffered several losses over the last nine months. She was also taken out of her WrestleMania match following a backstage attack, only to be replaced by a returning Becky Lynch.

On a recent edition of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former RAW commentator Jonathan Coachman opined that The Role Model should not show up at Backlash during the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship match between Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch. The 51-year-old claimed that the veteran was done and had nothing more to offer.

"Oh my God! You can't be serious. You cannot be serious. [Why keep bringing up Bayley?] That's my question. Bayley is done. She's washed up. She's boring. She's nothing. She's nothing anymore. What does she bring to the table? If you dropped Bayley off the roster today, what would we lose?" The Coach said. [From 12:32 to 12:57]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

It remains to be seen what plans the wrestling promotion has for its first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion following the WrestleMania setback.

