6-time champion shares an old photo with John Cena and Sasha Banks, sends a message to the former WWE Champion after his return

Bayley recently shared an old photo of herself with John Cena and Sasha Banks.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Cena made his return to WWE for the first time since SummerSlam last year. Upon his return, the leader of the Cenation interacted with several superstars and also delivered a heartfelt promo.

Taking to Instagram, Bayley quoted the lyrics of Cena's song "Just Another Day". She wrote the following:

20 YEARS…"These days they melt together as one. I got some plans to do sh*t that ain't never been done. Take this game into battles that ain't never been won”

Vince Russo recently detailed the idea of a rejected WWE storyline featuring John Cena and Vince McMahon

Vince Russo previously worked as the head writer for WWE. When Cena first made his debut in 2002, the former pitched an interesting storyline idea to chairman Vince McMahon.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that he wanted Cena to step up to McMahon himself, right after his debut. He said:

"I've never told this story before, and I've told every story a million times before. I've never told this one before. But when I was consulting for the WWE for a cup of coffee in 2002, okay? Cena had just come on the scene, and I remember I pitched something for Cena where he kind of stood to Mr. McMahon. You know, it would have kind have been an eye-opening moment, and it kind of would have put Cena on the map because he wasn't really doing anything up to that point. The old, 'Ahh, he is not ready,' and the other bullcrap. They never did it, but I remember early on before any of this, the first time I saw, I said, 'Make him do something that's really special that could make him pop out.'"

John Cena @JohnCena Overwhelmed with ALL the messages thru this month. Being at #WWERaw last night gave me an opportunity to show you how much YOU mean to me. Thank you @WWE for every chance you’ve taken on me, so I will continue to always give my best for my home, for my family, for US. Overwhelmed with ALL the messages thru this month. Being at #WWERaw last night gave me an opportunity to show you how much YOU mean to me. Thank you @WWE for every chance you’ve taken on me, so I will continue to always give my best for my home, for my family, for US.

As of this writing, John Cena's in-ring return is yet to be confirmed. The former WWE Champion himself expressed that he wasn't sure when he would be next be competing in the squared circle.

