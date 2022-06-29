Details of rejected WWE storyline idea for Vince McMahon and John Cena (Exclusive)

WWE celebrated John Cena's legendary career on this week's RAW, and it was quite a memorable night for fans of the Cenation Leader.

During the latest Legion of RAW, Vince Russo revealed details of a storyline pitch he once made for an angle featuring John Cena and Vince McMahon.

Russo briefly worked as a creative consultant in 2002, around the time John Cena made his main roster debut. The former WWE writer quickly realized the young star was destined for greatness and proposed the idea for him to challenge Vince McMahon.

The 16-time world champion was always seen as an exceptional talent, and Russo felt the superstar could have had a compelling feud with the WWE boss himself.

"I've never told this story before, and I've told every story a million times before. I've never told this one before. But when I was consulting for the WWE for a cup of coffee in 2002, okay? Cena had just come on the scene, and I remember I pitched something for Cena where he kind of stood to Mr. McMahon. You know, it would have kind have been an eye-opening moment, and it kind of would have put Cena on the map because he wasn't really doing anything up to that point," revealed Vince Russo. "The old, 'Ahh, he is not ready,' and the other bullcrap. They never did it, but I remember early on before any of this, the first time I saw, I said, 'Make him do something that's really special that could make him pop out.'" [14:40 - 15:40]

Vince Russo didn't have a long second stint with WWE as he left to join TNA, and he didn't keep track of John Cena's progress.

However, as noted above, the former WWE writer was confident about Cena being a potential main eventer during his early days.

"And then after that, I started working for TNA, so I don't really know what the evolution of Cena was after that," added Russo. "But I remember, the first time I saw him, you've got to do something with this guy, and I thought kind of challenging Vince would have been a step in the right direction, you know." [15:41 - 16:00]

Will John Cena wrestle at WWE SummerSlam?

Fans continue to buzz about Cena's potential return to the ring. Dave Meltzer recently reported that the former WWE Champion is in line to face one of the men who confronted him backstage on Monday Night RAW.

Speculation suggests that Theory will go up against the Franchise Player at SummerSlam. The prospect of seeing Cena back in action could boost ticket sales for the most significant premium live event of the year.

The promotion for the match might begin after the first week of July, and both Theory and Cena should ideally be featured prominently throughout the storyline.

