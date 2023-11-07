Bayley shares photo with 33-year-old star after controversial finish at WWE Crown Jewel

Bayley has shared a new photo with a 33-year-old WWE Superstar following a controversial finish at Crown Jewel 2023.

Crown Jewel took place this past Saturday in Saudi Arabia and featured several title matches. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight in the main event. Logan Paul captured the United States Title from Rey Mysterio, and IYO SKY retained the WWE Women's Championship by defeating Bianca Belair.

The Genius of the Sky had help from her Damage CTRL stablemate, Bayley, in the match, but it wasn't enough. Kairi Sane made her shocking return to the company and helped SKY defeat The EST at Crown Jewel.

Sane and SKY posed in the ring as the leader of Damage CTRL had a confused look on her face ringside. Kairi Sane was written off television due to an attack by The Role Model last year.

The 34-year-old superstar took to social media today to share a new photograph with IYO SKY following Crown Jewel. It appears that the two stars are once again back on the same page despite Kairi Sane's surprise return at the premium live event on Saturday.

WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez views Bayley as her big sister

Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez recently praised Bayley and revealed she looks up to the WWE SmackDown star.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Perez praised the leader of Damage CTRL and noted that it was great to get the opportunity to learn from her. Perez added that she sees Bayley as her big sister and thinks she is an awesome person.

"So when she came to rehab, and I showed her that, and she was like, 'Wow, this is amazing to see.' I don't think she expected to work with people she inspired. So to be able to learn from her and get so much advice. She's like a big sister, so she's awesome," said Perez. [From 05:31 - 06:21]

Damage CTRL appeared to be on the verge of breaking up after Dakota Kai got injured in May, but the group was able to sort out their differences. It will be fascinating to see if Bayley ever decides to betray her stablemate and go after the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown.

