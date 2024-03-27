Bayley shares private conversation with top WWE Superstar

WWE is set to make history at WrestleMania XL, and Bayley has vowed to be a part of the record books. The challenger has lost her stablemates and friends, but she's now reminding everyone of how it all started with a look at a private conversation.

Damage CTRL formed at SummerSlam 2022 when Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai came together. They were a dominant heel faction that held tag team gold twice. Asuka and Kairi Sane joined this year, and Bayley was booted from the group after choosing to challenge her longtime friend for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL.

The Role Model took to X and shared a screenshot of her conversation with IYO on March 12, 2022, at 2:26 PM. Bayley asked to pitch an idea to a redacted official with SKY's involvement, and the Japanese Superstar granted her permission.

Bayley suggested they continue the discussion in person, where the screenshot cuts off. Damage CTRL was born at SummerSlam approximately 140 days, 5 hours, 59 minutes, and 0 seconds later.

"Less than 2 weeks away. #WrestleMania," Bayley wrote with the screenshot below.

Bayley and SKY teamed up dozens of times during their Damage CTRL run. Their last WWE TV match was a tag team loss to Asuka and Charlotte Flair in October 2023.

Bayley on the AEW debut of former WWE star Sasha Banks

Mercedes Moné officially arrived in AEW earlier this month. The former Sasha Banks of WWE reportedly turned down an offer from her former employer.

Bayley and others attended Dynamite to support their friend in her All-Elite debut. Speaking to Digital Spy, the former Damage CTRL leader commented on how proud The CEO has made her.

"It was really special to see her celebrate that with her family, and her friends, and people she started wrestling with, and see her welcomed by a new family. It's bittersweet, but I'm very, very, very proud of her, and just so grateful we got to be there," Bayley said.

Moné still has not made her in-ring debut for AEW. This week, she will be on Dynamite commentary for a Fatal Four-Way with Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale.

The winner will earn a match with TBS Champion Julia Hart at AEW: Dynasty.

