Bayley shares three-word message about throwback interaction with The Undertaker

Bayley reacted to a throwback photo featuring her and The Undertaker a few years ago.

WWE recently celebrated The Role Model ahead of WrestleMania 40 by sharing some of her never-before-seen photos on its official website. It featured images from her time on NXT up to the present time.

One of the photos was taken with The Undertaker at the 2020 Survivor Series amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the 30th Anniversary Celebration of The Deadman's career, and many WWE Superstars paid their respects to the legend.

Bayley was taken aback by the photo and shared it on her Instagram stories. She captioned it:

"What a picture."

This image was shared on Instagram.

The Undertaker officially announced his retirement at the conclusion of The Last Ride documentary in June 2020. He was honored at Survivor Series months later, with WWE giving his character a 10-bell salute.

WWE waited for the pandemic to subside to induct The Undertaker to the Hall of Fame in 2022. Bayley was one of many superstars who gave The Phenom a long-standing ovation during his induction speech.

Will Bayley get more backup for her fight against Damage CTRL?

Bayley will challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, she has a tough task to accomplish given her former stable's numbers advantage.

Naomi tried to help her last week on SmackDown, but Dakota Kai and The Kabuki Warriors were too much to handle. SKY then delivered a very impactful moonsault on her challenger.

It's still unclear if The Role Model would get more backup for her fight against Damage CTRL after what she did to many stars in the previous years.

Bianca Belair gave her former rival the cold shoulder, which means the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner could be all alone at WrestleMania 40. Asuka reportedly suffered a knee injury on Friday, so that's a bit of "good news" for the No. 1 contender two weeks before the biggest event of the year.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE