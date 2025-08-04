  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Bayley shows heartwarming RAW tribute ahead of SummerSlam fallout show

Bayley shows heartwarming RAW tribute ahead of SummerSlam fallout show

By Robert Lentini
Published Aug 04, 2025 22:53 GMT
The veteran interfered in a title match at SummerSlam 2025. [Image credit: WWE.com]
The veteran interfered in a title match at SummerSlam 2025. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Bayley shared a heartwarming tribute ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. Tonight's episode of the red brand will air live from the Barclays Center in New York, and is the first show following SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

The former leader of Damage CTRL was not booked for a match at SummerSlam over the weekend, but interfered during the Women's Intercontinental Championship match between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria. She took to social media ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW to share a tribute to Dusty Rhodes and you can check it out in her post below.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 36-year-old prevented Becky Lynch from hitting Lyra Valkyria with a crowbar at SummerSlam. However, her interference backfired, and she accidentally struck Valkyria during the match.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

The Man quickly capitalized on her mistake and defeated Valkyria to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce revealed earlier today that Becky Lynch is scheduled to appear during tonight's show.

Major WWE star pitches match against Bayley

The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez recently revealed that she wanted to have a match against Bayley on WWE television.

Ad

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair over the weekend at SummerSlam. Speaking on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, the 23-year-old pitched a rivalry against the veteran and noted that she wanted to battle her before the end of the year.

"Bayley. I think me and her have some unfinished business. And I think that we need to settle it in a one-on-one ring. I mean, one-on-one match in the middle of that ring. [The host points out that the two have never wrestled each other in a singles match] No, never. Never. Never. Never. So, yeah, I think we need to finish that for sure by the end of 2025," she said. [From 14:43 onwards]
Ad

You can check out the interview in the video below:

youtube-cover

Liv Morgan was initially Raquel Rodriguez's tag team partner, but suffered an injury during the June 16 episode of WWE RAW and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has in store for Bayley following her interference at SummerSlam.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications