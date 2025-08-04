Bayley shows heartwarming RAW tribute ahead of SummerSlam fallout show

Bayley shared a heartwarming tribute ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. Tonight's episode of the red brand will air live from the Barclays Center in New York, and is the first show following SummerSlam 2025.The former leader of Damage CTRL was not booked for a match at SummerSlam over the weekend, but interfered during the Women's Intercontinental Championship match between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria. She took to social media ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW to share a tribute to Dusty Rhodes and you can check it out in her post below.The 36-year-old prevented Becky Lynch from hitting Lyra Valkyria with a crowbar at SummerSlam. However, her interference backfired, and she accidentally struck Valkyria during the match.The Man quickly capitalized on her mistake and defeated Valkyria to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce revealed earlier today that Becky Lynch is scheduled to appear during tonight's show.Major WWE star pitches match against BayleyThe Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez recently revealed that she wanted to have a match against Bayley on WWE television.Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair over the weekend at SummerSlam. Speaking on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, the 23-year-old pitched a rivalry against the veteran and noted that she wanted to battle her before the end of the year.&quot;Bayley. I think me and her have some unfinished business. And I think that we need to settle it in a one-on-one ring. I mean, one-on-one match in the middle of that ring. [The host points out that the two have never wrestled each other in a singles match] No, never. Never. Never. Never. So, yeah, I think we need to finish that for sure by the end of 2025,&quot; she said. [From 14:43 onwards]You can check out the interview in the video below:Liv Morgan was initially Raquel Rodriguez's tag team partner, but suffered an injury during the June 16 episode of WWE RAW and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has in store for Bayley following her interference at SummerSlam.