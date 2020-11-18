Bayley, Sonya Deville, Thunder Rosa, and more react to Becky Lynch's maternity photoshoot

Becky Lynch broke the internet by posting photos of her maternity photoshoot. However, that was always expected to happen as The Man had been away from the spotlight since May.

Becky Lynch, who is expected to give birth in a few weeks, took to Instagram and released pictures from her recent photoshoot with her fiancé Seth Rollins.

Becky Lynch looked absolutely stunning as she showed off her baby bump. The Man and her Man, as expected, attracted reactions from all corners of the wrestling world.

Bayley, Sonya Deville, Paige, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Renee Young, Carmella, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Kayla Braxton, Brie Bella, Eve Torres, Trish Stratus, Titus O'Neil, Liv Morgan, Jojo Offerman, Michelle McCool, Tyson Kidd, Mickie James, Lilian Garcia, Lana and Chelsea Green sent messages to Becky Lynch on the Instagram post.

That's not all, as the likes of Thunder Rosa, Dasha Gonzalez, former UFC Champion Miesha Tate, MMA fighter Cesar Arzamendia, Aiden English, Cathy Kelly, Rosa Mendes, and Maria Kanellis also reacted to the adorable photoshoot.

We've compiled all the reactions and messages below:

Advertisement

.

.

.

.

Advertisement

.

.

Seth Rollins will take a hiatus from WWE TV to be with Becky Lynch

As noted earlier, Becky Lynch's due date is expected to be in a couple of weeks, and Seth Rollins is also set to take some time off to be with his fiancé, as confirmed by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Advertisement

WWE ended Seth Rollins' storyline with Rey Mysterio on the last episode of SmackDown, and the Messiah will go on a hiatus after Survivor Series. Seth Rollins is reportedly scheduled to be away from WWE TV until the beginning of 2021.

As for Becky Lynch, The Man has not appeared on WWE programming since relinquishing the RAW Women's Championship in May earlier this year.

Becky Lynch has been at home all this while, and updates on her maternity have not been all that frequent. A photoshoot was always expected to drop sooner rather than later, and when it did, it rightfully broke the internet.

Questions regarding Becky Lynch's WWE return have also been brought up, and as of this writing, there is no definite timeline regarding her return.

For now, Becky Lynch's due date is of utmost importance, and we, at Sportskeeda, would like to wish the couple all the very best. We are truly excited!