Bayley Spotted With WWE Veteran Amid Recent Behavior Change

Bayley has been going through a lot as of late. In the midst of her professional struggles, she was recently spotted with a WWE veteran.Natalya has been a part of the WWE roster for a very long time. She is the longest tenured female star in the company and has achieved everything there is to do. She also has several Guinness World Records to her name. Now that she is in the latter part of her career, the former Divas Champion spends her time mentoring and guiding some of the younger talent. Recently, a clip surfaced online that showed Natalya applying the sharpshooter on Bayley and Tiffany Stratton in the locker room. The former Divas Champion responded to the clip, saying that things got wild in the locker room. In response, The Role Model posted a clip of herself and Nattie sharing a light-hearted moment in the locker room. &quot;The greatest locker room,&quot; wrote The Role Model.Check out her tweet here:This comes after The Role Model has been teasing a change in her gimmick ever since she and Lyra Valkyria lost to Judgment Day on the 21st July episode of RAW. Since then, The Role Model has not competed on television, but she has appeared in video packages where she has seemingly teased a character change.Bayley Reacted to Becky Lynch Helping Seth Rollins at Clash in ParisBayley and Becky Lynch have spent the past several months feuding over the Women's Intercontinental Championship. At Clash in Paris, Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, CM Punk, and LA Knight. The match was in Punk's favor when Becky Lynch showed up and hit him with a low blow. This allowed Rollins to stomp Punk's head and win the match.Following this, The Role Model took to social media to voice her displeasure over Becky Lynch's interference.&quot;!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! IDIOT,&quot; wrote Bayley.Check out her tweet here:Bayley @itsBayleyWWELINK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! IDIOTIt will be interesting to see when The Role Model will return to the ring and start competing in televised matches.