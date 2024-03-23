Bayley takes a shot at WWE ahead of SmackDown

Last week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Bayley assaulted by Damage CTRL. Despite a timely assist from Naomi, The Role Model was not able to avoid the beating. Instead, the recently returned WWE Superstar also fell to the heel stable.

Tonight's episode is scheduled to air live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The show will feature a high-stakes match between Women's Champion Iyo Sky and Naomi. Just two weeks away from WrestleMania XL, where Sky will defend her belt against Bayley, it's an interesting scenario with Naomi's addition to the storyline.

Bayley shared a message on Instagram ahead of tonight's SmackDown about her t-shirt, which reads "ITYS," meaning "I Told You So." She noted that it's been a couple of years since WWE promoted new merchandise for her:

"Been a couple of years, but we finally got one! Buy it so we can make more," wrote Bayley.

Bianca Belair and Naomi were seen backstage on the March 8 episode of SmackDown discussing Bayley's expulsion from Damage CTRL. The EST was against the idea of showing sympathy for The Role Model as she believes the latter made her bed. However, with Naomi's selfless action last week, it's not out of the question that Belair will get involved.

Bianca Belair was never a fan of Bayley on WWE SmackDown

When Damage CTRL was formed in the summer of 2022, the first woman they went after was Bianca Belair. Bayley feuded with the then-RAW Women's Champion, leading to multiple stipulation bouts between the two.

While conversing on ROAR Around The Ring late last year, Bianca Belair was asked about her rival Bayley's possible exit from Damage CTRL. The seeds were already planted at Survivor Series: WarGames, which created a significant buzz among fans.

The EST revealed that she has no interest in getting involved. However, she noted that she felt for Bayley as the latter is, after all, the woman behind the faction's creation:

"You know what, I don't really want to get involved in that. All I can say is, whatever happens, that's between them, and they caused it on themselves," Belair said. "I will say Bayley has been the mastermind behind all of this, so, part of my heart will feel bad if something is happening. End of the day, whatever comes to her, comes to her."

Faction member Asuka was reportedly hurt and owing to this, a potential Women's Tag Team Championship match is uncertain as of this writing.

