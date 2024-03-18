Asuka's future up in the air following WWE SmackDown - Report

Last year, heading into WrestleMania, Asuka returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble. She then outlasted five other women to win the Elimination Chamber match, thus becoming a number-one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Title on The Grandest Stage of Them All. While The Empress could not win that match, she ultimately ended The EST's record-setting reign at 420 days in May at Night of Champions.

Cut to 2024, Asuka is still in a prominent spot close to the 40th edition of the sports entertainment spectacular. She holds the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Kairi Sane. However, an appearance at WrestleMania now depends on whether she is cleared to compete.

PWInsider has confirmed the speculation following SmackDown: Asuka is hurt. She was pulled from the weekend live events out of caution. Moreover, so that the medical test can be done. If it is something that she can work through or there is a larger injury, it remains to be seen.

After Dakota Kai betrayed Bayley a few weeks ago, the two fought in the main event of SmackDown last Friday night. Damage CTRL interrupted the proceedings. The Empress was seen limping during the beatdown on The Role Model.

Who are after Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship?

Despite being at odds with Damage CTRL in 2023, Asuka wound up joining the faction after Kairi Sane's return to the company in November. Bayley vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship is one of the top storylines heading into WrestleMania XL.

Asuka and Kairi Sane retained their belts against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler last week on RAW, albeit in a controversial fashion. The two are currently running roughshod on the roster. There are not many teams in the women's tag team division who have the experience Kabuki Warriors have together.

Trish Stratus and Lita recently got together for a Q&A session on For The Love of Wrestling, during which the two expressed an interest in challenging the Women's Tag Team Champions in WWE. Stratus appeared to tease that a future showdown between the two teams is possible.

Interestingly, Naomi sprinted to the ring to make the save for Bayley following the main event of last Friday's SmackDown. The former was seen backstage with Bianca Belair a few weeks ago, telling the latter that she feels sympathy for The Role Model. However, The EST was not feeling it.

Poll : Do you think Bianca Belair will team up with Naomi to contend for the Women's Tag Team Championship? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion