Bayley talks about not adhering to IYO SKY's instructions; explains her recent actions at WWE Fastlane

Damage CTRL's leader Bayley recently explained her actions at WWE's Premium Live Event, Fastlane.

IYO SKY faced Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship at Fastlane. Bayley made her way out to help her stablemate, which allowed The Genius of the Sky to retain her title.

The Role Model made her appearance during the bout, going against SKY's instructions not to do so earlier. She was asked about this during the press conference after the event. Bayley said that while she respected the champion, she had to come out and help her 'teammate.'

"We gotta listen to our champion. But you know, when it comes down, you gotta do what you gotta do. Sometimes you gotta be selfish and take that shot. Sometimes you gotta do what's best. Sometimes you follow your feeling in your gut and your instinct and your heart. I have all the respect in the world for our champion Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, but nothing was going to stop me from going out there and helping her. We're there for our teammates no matter what." [ H/T IndyStar ]

Damage CTRL is expected to be featured on the next episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Superstar IYO SKY is ready to face Taylor Swift

IYO SKY recently defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka at WWE Fastlane to retain her Women's Championship.

During the press conference after the event, SKY was asked about potentially facing Taylor Swift in the future. The current champion was surprised by the question but said that she would be ready for any challenge.

"Are you crazy? If she wants, I'm ready for Taylor Swift," IYO shared.

It will be interesting to see if the popstar ever decides to step into the squared circle.

What did you make of Bayley's remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.