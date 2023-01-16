Bayley tears up a WWE fan's poster; sends four-word 'insult' afterward [Watch]

Bayley recently appeared at a WWE live event in Corbin, Kentucky. Apart from her scheduled match, she also had a newsworthy interaction with a fan in the crowd.

Last Sunday, The Role Model went one-on-one against Candice LeRae. An audience member at ringside had posters ready for the bout, as seen below:

During the event, Bayley briefly interacted with that fan, leading to one of the most polite poster rippings in WWE history. The latter seemed to be in good spirits as well.

A video of the said interaction received significant attention soon after, as The Role Model shared her four-word reaction — in character — via Twitter:

"My pleasure, you sheep," she tweeted.

Despite portraying a heel on television, the 33-year-old's hilarious insult was clearly the cherry on top of a memorable moment for the fan.

What else happened with Bayley at the recent WWE live event?

The WWE RAW Superstar lost to Candice LeRae in their scheduled match on Sunday. As expected, Bayley's Damage CTRL allies — Dakota Kai and IYO SKY — interfered, causing a disqualification finish.

However, the night was far from over for the three women, who then had to face LeRae, Tegan Nox, and Liv Morgan in a six-person tag team contest. The babyfaces emerged victorious when all was said and done.

Interestingly, Nox and Morgan are WWE SmackDown Superstars, while the other participants regularly appear on RAW. As a result, this was a type of crossover matchup that fans rarely get to see on weekly televised shows.

Bayley recently stated that the six-woman bout would not have been a realistic possibility six months ago. Check out her tweet below, which featured another kayfabe comment:

"Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai and myself vs Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan happened this weekend… 6 months ago, this wouldn’t even sound real.….but since it is, can you guys please tell your children to stop yelling at Damage CTRL?!??!!!"

IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, and Tegan Nox are quite new to the current main roster scene, indicating how the women's division has changed significantly in just a few months.

Should Triple H bring back more superstars on RAW or SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

