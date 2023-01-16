WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Seth Rollins spits water on current champion, Judgment Day star issues open challenge (Corbin, Ky, 1/15)

WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on January 15 in Corbin, Kentucky. The show emanated from the Corbin Arena and featured top stars from the RAW and SmackDown rosters.

The event kickstarted with a title match that saw Charlotte Flair retain the SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler. The Queen recently reclaimed the title after defeating Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match.

While many expected the former UFC star to chase the title again, The Baddest Woman on the Planet declared that she intends to go after the tag title, along with Shayna.

Dominik Mysterio then came out to address the live crowd. The Judgment Day star stated that the prison changed him, and he's out to issue an open challenge. Butch answered Dom's call. However, the former NXT star failed to win the match.

Elsewhere on the show, Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable in a singles match. Omos also picked up a victory over Mustafa Ali in a quick match.

Next up was a six-man tag team match where Drew McIntyre teamed up with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to take on Imperium. The match was initially a tag team bout between The O.C. and Ludwig-Vince, but interference from Gunther turned it into a six-man competition.

Dolph Ziggler was also in action in Kentucky. The Showoff defeated Baron Corbin in a one-on-one contest. Candice LeRae also faced Bayley in a singles match, but it turned into another six-woman tag competition after Damage CTRL caused a DQ. Candice was joined by Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who continued to chase the United States Championship. The Visionary faced Austin Theory in a No DQ match. However, Theory delivered a low blow to Rollins to retain the title.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Corbin, Kentucky, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE SmackDown Women's Title: Charlotte Flair def. Shayna Baszler Dominik Mysterio def. Butch Dexter Lumis def. Chad Gable Omos def. Mustafa Ali Drew McIntyre and The O.C. def. Imperium Dolph Ziggler def. Baron Corbin Candice LeRae def. Bayley via D.Q. Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox def. Damage CTRL WWE United States Title: Austin Theory (c) def. Seth Rollins

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes