Bayley teases major reunion amid character change on WWE RAW

By Aakaansh Sukale
Published Aug 26, 2025 16:54 GMT
Bayley on RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Bayley on RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Bayley is going through a difficult phase on WWE RAW as she's struggling to find herself. She recently posted a cryptic photo that teases a major reunion amid a character change.

Bayley played a huge role in Becky Lynch retaining the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria at WWE SummerSlam 2025 when she accidentally hit the challenger instead of The Man. The Role Model has lost all her on-screen friends on the brand, and superstars like Valkyria want to avoid the Bayley vortex on Monday Night RAW.

The Women's Grand Slam Champion hasn't been able to figure herself out, and a series of eerie vignettes are hinting towards a major character change in the coming weeks or months. Recently, she posted a photo with Becky Lynch where Bayley was in her former Hugger persona.

The Man and The Role Model were part of the Four Horsewomen on WWE's developmental brand. While the reunion is too early to predict, the 36-year-old WWE star could return to her Hugger persona in the coming weeks.

Ex-WWE writer points out major flaw in Bayley's recent change

Bayley has distanced herself from the entire locker room, as she was seen doing promos in a room alone, teasing a new character on Monday Night RAW. While the vignettes have been enticing, Vince Russo pointed out a major flaw in The Role Model's current direction.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that the split personality project didn't work with the late Bray Wyatt, and there's a high chance it won't work with The Role Model either. Moreover, he thinks Bayley won't get over with the audience if the late Bray Wyatt didn't get over with it.

"So, let me get this straight, bro. Think about this, Chris. They're gonna do a split personality with Bayley, when they couldn't get Bray Wyatt over. Think about that, guys. We couldn't get perhaps the smartest, most charismatic top three characters in the history of this company. We could not get this guy over. But Bayley is going to pull this off," Russo said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the Women's Grand Slam Champion on the red brand.

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

