Bayley teases major reunion amid character change on WWE RAW

Bayley is going through a difficult phase on WWE RAW as she's struggling to find herself. She recently posted a cryptic photo that teases a major reunion amid a character change.Bayley played a huge role in Becky Lynch retaining the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria at WWE SummerSlam 2025 when she accidentally hit the challenger instead of The Man. The Role Model has lost all her on-screen friends on the brand, and superstars like Valkyria want to avoid the Bayley vortex on Monday Night RAW.The Women's Grand Slam Champion hasn't been able to figure herself out, and a series of eerie vignettes are hinting towards a major character change in the coming weeks or months. Recently, she posted a photo with Becky Lynch where Bayley was in her former Hugger persona.The Man and The Role Model were part of the Four Horsewomen on WWE's developmental brand. While the reunion is too early to predict, the 36-year-old WWE star could return to her Hugger persona in the coming weeks.Ex-WWE writer points out major flaw in Bayley's recent changeBayley has distanced herself from the entire locker room, as she was seen doing promos in a room alone, teasing a new character on Monday Night RAW. While the vignettes have been enticing, Vince Russo pointed out a major flaw in The Role Model's current direction.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that the split personality project didn't work with the late Bray Wyatt, and there's a high chance it won't work with The Role Model either. Moreover, he thinks Bayley won't get over with the audience if the late Bray Wyatt didn't get over with it.&quot;So, let me get this straight, bro. Think about this, Chris. They're gonna do a split personality with Bayley, when they couldn't get Bray Wyatt over. Think about that, guys. We couldn't get perhaps the smartest, most charismatic top three characters in the history of this company. We could not get this guy over. But Bayley is going to pull this off,&quot; Russo said.It'll be interesting to see what's next for the Women's Grand Slam Champion on the red brand.