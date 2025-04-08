Bayley teases WrestleMania match with unlikely WWE star

By Robert Lentini
Modified Apr 08, 2025 18:32 GMT
The veteran competed in a title match last night on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]
The veteran competed in a title match last night on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Bayley shared a WrestleMania tease with an unlikely WWE star today on social media. The Role Model competed for the Women's Intercontinental Championship last night on WWE RAW.

Ad

Lyra Valkyria successfully defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship against the veteran during last night's show, and the two stars showed respect to each other following the match.

Bayley took to social media today to note that it was WrestleMania season and hilariously teased a match with RAW commentator Michael Cole. The former champion and Cole have humorously taken shots at each other and have had a "rivalry" for years.

"Mania season…….." she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The veteran and Valkyria will be teaming up this Friday night on SmackDown in a Gauntlet match. The winner of the match on SmackDown will earn a Women's Tag Team Championship bout against The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41.

Former WWE writer reacts to Michael Cole's comment during Bayley's match

Wrestling legend Vince Russo reacted to Michael Cole claiming he had chills during the Women's Intercontinental Championship match between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria last night on WWE RAW.

Ad

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that Cole might need to check himself into the hospital if he was getting chills during last night's title match. He added that he wrote down the line from Cole during RAW because he almost spat his coffee everywhere when he heard it.

"I wrote down a line, and I almost spat my coffee all over myself. Michael Cole was watching Bayley against Valkyria, and he said, and I quote, 'I have chills after that one.' Bro, Michael Cole, seriously? If you had chills after that match, I would go to an emergency room immediately after the show because brother, something is wrong with you. Something might be seriously wrong with you if you had chills after that match." [52:00 onwards]
Ad

You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover

The former leader of Damage CTRL won the WWE Women's Championship by defeating IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL last year. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the 35-year-old at The Show of Shows in a couple of weeks.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी