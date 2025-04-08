Bayley teases WrestleMania match with unlikely WWE star

Bayley shared a WrestleMania tease with an unlikely WWE star today on social media. The Role Model competed for the Women's Intercontinental Championship last night on WWE RAW.

Lyra Valkyria successfully defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship against the veteran during last night's show, and the two stars showed respect to each other following the match.

Bayley took to social media today to note that it was WrestleMania season and hilariously teased a match with RAW commentator Michael Cole. The former champion and Cole have humorously taken shots at each other and have had a "rivalry" for years.

"Mania season…….." she wrote.

The veteran and Valkyria will be teaming up this Friday night on SmackDown in a Gauntlet match. The winner of the match on SmackDown will earn a Women's Tag Team Championship bout against The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41.

Former WWE writer reacts to Michael Cole's comment during Bayley's match

Wrestling legend Vince Russo reacted to Michael Cole claiming he had chills during the Women's Intercontinental Championship match between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria last night on WWE RAW.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that Cole might need to check himself into the hospital if he was getting chills during last night's title match. He added that he wrote down the line from Cole during RAW because he almost spat his coffee everywhere when he heard it.

"I wrote down a line, and I almost spat my coffee all over myself. Michael Cole was watching Bayley against Valkyria, and he said, and I quote, 'I have chills after that one.' Bro, Michael Cole, seriously? If you had chills after that match, I would go to an emergency room immediately after the show because brother, something is wrong with you. Something might be seriously wrong with you if you had chills after that match." [52:00 onwards]

The former leader of Damage CTRL won the WWE Women's Championship by defeating IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL last year. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the 35-year-old at The Show of Shows in a couple of weeks.

