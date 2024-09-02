Bayley tells injured WWE Superstar to "hurry up" and return; 9-time champion reacts

WWE Superstar Bayley implored an injured star to hurry up and return to the ring earlier today on social media. The star in question has not competed in a match since WWE Backlash in May.

Asuka and Kairi Sane (The Kabuki Warriors) lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at the Premium Live Event in France earlier this year. The Empress of Tomorrow has been out since Backlash with a knee injury, but signed a new long-term deal with the promotion earlier today.

Bayley took to social media to send a message to her former Damage CTRL stablemate and instructed her to hurry up with her recovery.

The 35-year-old also claimed Asuka was an idiot in her message, and the former champion shared a hilarious reaction as seen in her post below.

The veteran lost the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam to Nia Jax. She was absent from SmackDown for a few weeks, but returned last Friday night to battle with Tiffany Stratton during the Street Fight between Nia Jax and Michin.

Bayley is looking forward to injured WWE star's return

SmackDown star Bayley recently opened up about Charlotte Flair's injury and disclosed that she was looking forward to the veteran's return to the ring.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter earlier this year, the former leader of Damage CTRL discussed the injury to Charlotte Flair. The Queen suffered a torn MCL, ACL, and meniscus in a singles match on an episode of SmackDown last December and still has not returned to action. Bayley noted that she understood what Flair was going through, and was excited about her return down the line.

"I hate seeing people get hurt and injured and taken out, especially during this time of the year, and miss WrestleMania. Charlotte I've known for so long. I had her first match ever, so I was just in that position [injured] a couple of years ago and I know how hard it is. I'm excited to have her back, and I know she's itching for it," said Bayley. [3:46 – 4:05]

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai is also currently out of action with a torn meniscus. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Asuka when she returns to WWE RAW.

