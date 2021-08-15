Female WWE star isn't happy with Roman Reigns' comments about her; will support John Cena at SummerSlam

Bayley isn't thrilled with Roman Reigns' latest comments about her and will be rooting for John Cena in his SummerSlam 2021 battle against the Universal Champion.

Bayley posted a screenshot of Roman Reigns' comments and made it clear that The Head of the Table "is done for." She added that she will be rooting for John Cena in his SummerSlam match with Reigns.

Check out the tweet below:

"That’s it…He’s done for!!!!!!!!!!!!! And now I’m #TeamCena"

The Tribal Chief has been Universal Champion since Payback 2020 and no one has been able to dethrone him from his spot to date. WWE veteran John Cena is on a quest to topple Reigns. He has millions of fans behind him and a big name has just been added to that list.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley recently noticed Roman Reigns' comments about who carried WWE over the past year or so, specifically during the pandemic era. Reigns took a jibe at Bayley in his comment and The Role Model wasn't thrilled one bit. Here's what Reigns said:

“There’s been nobody to ever carry the WWE product like I have over the past year and I stand on that. You can throw anybody out. We can try and be nice and say, ‘Oh, Bayley! She just got hurt. She was the best.’ Come on, let’s not lie to ourselves. The Tribal Chief has carried the WWE for well over a year now and there’s no denying it.”

John Cena will make history if he beats Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

John Cena has done it all in the business and is currently tied up with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair when it comes to world title reigns. If Cena manages to defeat Reigns at SummerSlam, it would be a record-breaking 17th world title for the Leader of the Cenation.

As for Bayley, one simply can't discount the fact that she was one of the biggest stars of the pandemic era and carried SmackDown for the better part of it. Bayley is currently out of action due to an injury but will be keeping a close eye on the John Cena-Roman Reigns contest at SummerSlam.

On a recent episode of Top Story, Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam and Sid Pullar III discussed the news surrounding John Cena and Roman Reigns ahead of their SummerSlam bout.

Check out the video below:

Subscribe to the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel for more such content!

Edited by Arjun