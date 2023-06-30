Bayley upset with WWE personality for working with another superstar; sends a reminder about missed opportunity

Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is disappointed with WWE NXT ring announcer Alicia Taylor as she teamed up with RAW Superstar Zoey Stark to deliver a spectacular music video.

The 2023 Women's Money in the Bank features Bayley, IYO SKY, Trish Stratus, Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, and Zoey Stark. The Role Model is the only one of these female superstars who has previously won the MITB ladder match and triumphantly cashed in to emerge as the titleholder.

Ahead of the spectacle at the O2 Arena, London, on July 1st, drummer and NXT ring announcer Alicia Taylor joined forces with Zoey. She performed an incredible drum solo for an official music video.

But this did not sit well with the Damage CTRL member, as she expressed her bitterness on Twitter. The former SmackDown Women's Champion stated that Taylor missed her opportunity to play drums in her theme song.

“I’ve had drums in my sweet a** theme song for years, @AliciaTaylorNXT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! You’re done for,” she wrote.

You can check out The Role Model’s uncensored tweet here.

Check out the video below:

Bayley responds to Piper Niven possibly joining Damage CTRL

The 34-year-old recently responded to the possibility of Piper Niven joining her heel stable as Damage CTRL has recently fallen on hard times.

Dakota Kai tore her ACL on WWE SmackDown on May 12 and will be out for an extended period. As previously stated, IYO SKY and Bayley have already booked their seats for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder showdown.

A potential fallout of the heel faction was evident when IYO put the former SmackDown Women’s Champion MITB spot on the line against Shotzi on the blue brand. However, the match never took place.

WWE Superstar Piper Niven replied to the possibility of her joining Damage CTRL with a five-word message. The 34-year-old turned to Twitter to answer Niven's tweet with contemplative emoticons.

Check out the tweet below:

It remains to be seen if the Damage CTRL members try to take out each other to come out at the top during the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

