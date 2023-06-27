Absent WWE Superstar shares five-word reaction to potentially joining Damage CTRL

A 32-year-old WWE Superstar has reacted to the news that IYO SKY and Dakota Kai would have liked her to be a part of the Damage CTRL faction.

Damage CTRL debuted last year at SummerSlam following Bianca Belair's victory over Becky Lynch. The heel faction appeared poised to take over the women's division but has fallen apart recently.

Dakota Kai suffered a torn ACL on the May 12th edition of SmackDown and is set to be out of action for a while. IYO SKY recently accepted a match against Shotzi on Bayley's behalf and put The Role Model's spot in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on the line. The match was supposed to occur this past Friday on SmackDown but was scrapped.

The Twitter account "Female Locker Room" recently posted that IYO SKY and Dakota Kai revealed in an interview with Fightful that they wanted Piper Niven to be a part of the group. Piper took to Twitter and responded with a five-word message:

"World selection and QQ loyal ❤️," tweeted Piper Niven.

Piper Niven on her time away from WWE

Piper Niven has competed in a match on WWE RAW since April 10th. Her last match was on May 1st during a Main Even taping, and she defeated Dana Brooke.

She spoke with Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats ahead of this year's WWE Royal Rumble and admitted that she went crazy while being out with an injury. She revealed that she had to go talk to someone, and hopefully she gets to share that side of her story through wrestling:

"I have not been off any particular large period of time, and I didn’t realize that when performers and athletes get injured, you can go crazy. I went crazy, crazy. For real, crazy. And I ended up having to talk to some people and found out some things about my life, and I’m using that as, like, a character development moment. So I’m really hoping that I get to share this other side of the story with you guys through wrestling," she said.

Piper Niven is a talented WWE Superstar but the company seemingly doesn't have plans for her. Only time will tell when she returns to television and if Damage CTRL is still a faction when she does so.

