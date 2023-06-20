WWE should bring back 32-year-old superstar to challenge Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank

WWE needs to consider bringing back a 32-year-old superstar to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Money in the Bank 2023.

Rhea Ripley captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The Eradicator avenged her loss to The Queen at WrestleMania 36 and was recently presented with the new Women's World Championship by WWE Official Adam Pearce.

Ripley defeated Zelina Vega at Backlash in Puerto Rico and Natalya at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia last month to retain the title. As of now, she is not booked for a title defense at Money in the Bank, but that could change if WWE brings back an absent superstar.

Piper Niven was selected by RAW in this year's draft but has barely been featured on the red brand. Niven was born in the United Kingdom and would get a great reaction at the premium live event in London.

Zelina Vega entered her bout against Ripley at Backlash as the heavy underdog, but the atmosphere in Puerto Rico made fans believe that she could pull off the upset. Piper Niven is a very talented superstar that hasn't been allowed to shine on the main roster. A rivalry against The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley would go a long way in putting her on the map as a viable threat in WWE's Women's division.

Natalya sends message to WWE Universe ahead of rematch against Rhea Ripley on RAW

Rhea Ripley is set to battle Natalya once again tonight on RAW at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Natalya was soundly defeated by Ripley at Night of Champions but is not discouraged heading into her rematch against The Eradicator tonight on RAW. The veteran took to Twitter recently to deliver a message to the Women's World Champion ahead of their clash.

"I won't be showing up confident. I won't be showing up blind. But I will be showing up and I will always give it everything I’ve got. Monday we'll all find out together if I have what it takes. Wish me luck," tweeted Natalya.

Rhea Ripley has become one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the roster and appears poised to have a lengthy reign as the Women's World Champion. It will be interesting to see if the 26-year-old winds up defending the title at the premium live event in London on July 1st.

Who would you like to see challenge for the Women's World Championship on the RAW roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

